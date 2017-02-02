Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast
* Q4 revenue $19.2 billion
* Q4 revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.70 to $4.85
* Philip morris international inc qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 200.6 billion units, down by 4.4%
* Philip morris international inc - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share of $1.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10
* Philip morris international inc sees unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.18 for full-year 2017
* Philip morris sees 2017 net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, in excess of current annual growth target range of 4-6%, ex-currency, acquisitions
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $26.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
