Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Nabriva Therapeutics AG
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Nabriva therapeutics ag- expects to announce topline leap 1 data by end of q3 of 2017
* Nabriva therapeutics - expects to complete leap 1 enrollment of about 550 patients with moderate, severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in q2 of 2017
* Nabriva therapeutics ag - anticipate topline clinical data from both of global, registrational cabp phase 3 trials in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
