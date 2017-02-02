BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Cme Group Inc -
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Says annual average daily volume reached a 15.6 million contracts in 2016
* Says fourth-quarter 2016 volume averaged 16.3 million contracts per day, up 24 percent versus fourth-quarter 2015
* Fourth-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was $0.731 cents, down from $0.750 in third-quarter 2016
* Says q4 clearing and transaction fee revenue was $769 million, up 13 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2015
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share $1.10
* Q4 revenue $913 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fourth-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 16.3 million contracts, up 24 percent from fourth-quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY