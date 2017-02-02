Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Surmodics Inc
* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Surmodics inc - raises revenue and eps guidance
* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.8 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Surmodics Inc says remain on track to continue clinical evaluation of our surveil drug-coated balloon
* Surmodics Inc- for 2017, company now expects gaap revenue to range from $64.0 million to $68.0 million, up from a previous range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million
* Surmodics Inc - company now expects diluted earnings in range of loss per share of $0.07 to earnings of $0.08 per share for 2017
* Surmodics Inc sees non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 to $0.33 per share for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $65.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC