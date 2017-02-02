Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Belden Inc
* Belden reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue $612.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $612.4 million versus $597.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden inc says expects Q1 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $540 - $560 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.51
* Q1 revenue view $554.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden Inc says for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.60
* FY 2017 revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC