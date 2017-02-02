BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland
Feb 2 National Holdings Corp :
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY