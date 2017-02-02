BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
Feb 2 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :
* FIS announces redemption of $700 million 5.000pct senior notes due 2022
* Fidelity National Information Services -has issued notice to redeem 100pct of outstanding aggregate principal amount of $700 million 5.000pct senior notes due 2022
* Fidelity National Information - all outstanding principal amount of notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 102.5pct of principal amount thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne