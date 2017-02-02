BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 Piper Jaffray Companies
* Piper jaffray announces initiation of a quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities