* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017

* Global Ship Lease Inc -says lister will succeed susan cook

* Global ship lease inc- cook has agreed to remain with company in a part-time advisory capacity after april 1, 2017