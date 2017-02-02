Feb 2 Mitek Systems Inc

* Mitek reports 25% revenue growth in first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $9.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S