UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Ultratech Inc
* Veeco enters into agreement to acquire ultratech
* Transaction valued at approximately $815 million, expected to be immediately accretive to non-gaap eps
* Says expects to realize approximately $15 million in annualized run rate synergies within 24 months after closing
* Ultratech have unanimously approved transaction
* Post transaction it is projected that ultratech shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company
* Shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash, 0.2675 of a share of veeco common stock for each ultratech common share outstanding
* Says boards of directors of both veeco and ultratech have unanimously approved transaction
* Transaction consideration is valued at approximately $28.64 per ultratech share
* Implied enterprise value of deal is approximately $550 million, net of ultratech's net cash balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
