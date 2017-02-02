Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for january 2017
* Delta air lines inc - consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of january declined 2.5% year over year
* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of january declined 2.5% year over year
* Delta air lines inc - preliminary january mainline completion factor 99.0%
* January total system rpms 15.64 billion versus 15.58 billion
* January asms total system 19.26 billion versus 19.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market