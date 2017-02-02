Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
Feb 2 Wecast Network Inc :
* Wecast Network acquires 55pct of wide angle group limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Wecast network inc- names of all businesses residing under wsg will be changed to reflect rebranding
* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no additional monetary or stock consideration for acquisition
* Wecast Network Inc - wcst will acquire 55pct of outstanding capital shares in wag from seller, bt capital global limited
* Sun video group will be renamed as Wecast services group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
