* Saputo Inc.: Financial results for fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q3 revenue C$2.966 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.98 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.49

* Emanuele Saputo, company's Founding Chairman, has advised company that he will retire effective August 1, 2017

* Effective August 1, 2017, Lino A. Saputo, co's CEO and vice chairman of board, will be appointed to position of chairman of board

* Lino A. Saputo, Jr will also retain his responsibilities as company's chief executive officer

* In quarter fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had negative impact on revenues of about $44 million

* Emanuele Saputo will not be renewing his mandate as director at company's next shareholders' meeting

* Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share