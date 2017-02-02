Feb 2 Mackinac Financial Corp

* Mackinac financial corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results including two acquisitions with full operational integration

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 adjusted core earnings per share $0.29

* Mackinac financial corp says book value per share at quarter end equated to $12.55 compared to $12.32 per share a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: