UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Mint Corp :
* Mint provides corporate update
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Purchase price is USD$27.25 million
* Currently exploring options to raise capital
* Expects that acquisition will facilitate launch of a lending program to payroll cardholders
* Expects that raised capital will be raised by acquirer without issuance of securities by mint
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high