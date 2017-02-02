UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Stemline Therapeutics Inc:
* Stemline therapeutics provides update on pivotal bpdcn trial
* On January 18, company received a report that a patient death had occurred.
* Patient had developed capillary leak syndrome (cls), a known, sometimes fatal, and well-documented side effect of SL-401
* Cause Of patient's death has not yet been determined
* Pivotal phase 2 trial with SL-401 in bpdcn is currently ongoing, patient enrollment is ahead of schedule
* Plans to provide a clinical and safety update on this cohort when cohort and data are complete
* Patients continue to receive sl-401 in pivotal phase 2 trial
* Timelines for BPDCN trial study completion and bla submission remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high