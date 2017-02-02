Feb 2 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Pacific Biosciences announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $25.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.1 million

* Pacific Biosciences of California Inc - Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $19.0 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $ 0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S