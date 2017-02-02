Feb 2 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces Repatha (evolocumab) significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in FOURIER outcomes study

* Amgen Inc - Study meets primary and key secondary endpoint

* Amgen Inc - Ebbinghaus cognitive function trial conducted in FOURIER patients also achieved its primary endpoint

* Amgen Inc - No new safety issues were observed