UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Central Garden & Pet Co
* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $419.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $386 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high