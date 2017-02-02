Feb 2 Central Garden & Pet Co

* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal first quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $419.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $386 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S