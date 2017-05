Feb 2 Amazon.Com Inc -

* Announces fourth quarter sales up 22% to $43.7 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $1.54

* Q4 sales $43.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $44.68 billion

* Sees Q1 sales $33.25 billion to $35.75 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly North America net sales $26,240 million versus $21,501 million

* Q4 international net sales $13,965 million versus $11,841 million

* Q4 net product sales $30,629 million versus $26,618 million last year

* Q1 operating income is expected to be between $250 million and $900 million

* Q4 net service sales $13,112 million versus $9,129 million last year

* Q4 worldwide shipping costs $5,634 million versus $4,170 million last year

* Q4 Amazon Web Services net sales $3,536 million versus $2,405 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $35.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 Amazon Web Services operating income $1,106 million versus $687 million last year

* Q4 Amazon Web Services operating income after stock based compensation and other items $926 million versus $580 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: