Feb 2 Athenahealth Inc

* Athenahealth, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.90

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $288.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athenahealth Inc says reaffirming fiscal year 2017 guidance communicated on December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: