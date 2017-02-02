UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Athenahealth Inc
* Athenahealth, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.90
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 revenue $288.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Athenahealth Inc says reaffirming fiscal year 2017 guidance communicated on December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high