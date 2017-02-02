UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Hub Group Inc
* Hub Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.20
* Q4 revenue $978.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $936.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hub Group Inc qtrly operating income totaled $123.8 million, up 6%
* Hub Group Inc - "We will be increasing our fleet 10% and investing in technology" in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high