Feb 2 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc :

* Aviragen therapeutics reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $3.8 million versus $1.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: