UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Open Text Corp :
* Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 revenue $543 million versus I/B/E/S view $535.1 million
* Open Text Corp qtrly gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.18 on a post share split basis
* Open Text Corp qtrly non-gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.54 on a post share split basis
* Open Text Corp - anticipated cost is expected to be approximately $50 million, and primarily relates to workforce and facility consolidations
* Open Text Corp - expect any savings realized during remainder of fiscal 2017 to be largely offset by one-time ecd integration costs
* Open Text Corp - in connection with acquisition, opentext is implementing restructuring activities to streamline our operations
* Open Text Corp-"anticipated adjusted operating margin range of 34 pct to 38 pct" for 2020
* Open Text Corp - the restructuring charges are expected to be incurred during remainder of fiscal 2017 and into fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
