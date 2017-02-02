Feb 2 SkyWest Inc :

* SkyWest, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $758 million versus I/B/E/S view $754.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $5.22

* SkyWest Inc says anticipates it will reduce its crj200s by approximately 46 aircraft and its erj145/135s by approximately 59 aircraft during 2017

* SkyWest Inc says received $90 million from bombardier during q4 2016 as an early settlement of terminated residual value guarantee agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: