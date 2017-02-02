Feb 2 Rudolph Technologies Inc :

* Rudolph Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $54.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.22

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $57 million to $60 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $59.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S