Feb 2 Pixelworks Inc :

* Pixelworks reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $16 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $22 million to $23 million