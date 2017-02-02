Feb 2 Esterline Technologies Corp :

* Esterline Technologies Corp - company reiterates full-year guidance for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54 including items

* Q1 revenue $457.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.90 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.30 to $4.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's prior guidance for fiscal 2017 full-year EBITDA and free cash flow also remained unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: