Feb 2 Paylocity Holding Corp :

* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.4 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $87.5 million to $88.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $297.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S