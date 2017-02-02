UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Eplus Inc :
* Eplus Inc- stock split will be in form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on March 31, 2017
* Eplus reports third quarter and nine month financial results and announces a 2 for 1 stock split
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.91
* Q3 earnings per share $1.81
* Q3 sales $326.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $326.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high