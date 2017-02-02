UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Mad Catz Interactive Inc :
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 sales $19.1 million
* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - "company has not made a decision at this time to pursue any specific strategic transaction or other strategic alternatives"
* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - "there can be no assurance that exploration of strategic alternatives will result in sale of co or any other transaction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high