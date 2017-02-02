UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 2 GoPro Inc
* GoPro Inc-Qtrly GAAP gross margin 39.2% versus 29.4 percent
* GoPro announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* GoPro Inc-Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 39.5% versus 29.6 percent
* GoPro Inc- Sees Q1 2017 revenue of $200 million +/- $10 million
* GoPro Inc-Sees Q1 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in low 30% range
* GoPro Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.82
* GoPro Inc - Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* GoPro Inc - Qtrly revenue $540.6 million versus $436.6 million
* GoPro Inc - Sees 2017 GAAP operating expenses below $688 million
* GoPro Inc - Sees Q1 GAAP operating expenses of between $168 million and $178 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $267.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
