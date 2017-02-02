UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Sensus Healthcare Inc :
* Sensus Healthcare Inc - sold 19 systems in q4 and a total of 59 systems in 2016, increasing worldwide installed base to 271 units as of Dec 31, 2016
* Sensus Healthcare Inc - revenues for q4 2016 increased 27 pct to $4.88 million, compared to $3.84 million for q4 2015
* Sensus Healthcare reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high