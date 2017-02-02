Feb 2 Sensus Healthcare Inc :

* Sensus Healthcare Inc - sold 19 systems in q4 and a total of 59 systems in 2016, increasing worldwide installed base to 271 units as of Dec 31, 2016

* Sensus Healthcare Inc - revenues for q4 2016 increased 27 pct to $4.88 million, compared to $3.84 million for q4 2015

* Sensus Healthcare reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.00