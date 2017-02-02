Feb 2 Tableau Software Inc :

* Tableau Software Inc- qtrly license revenue grew to $481.7 million, up 14 pct year over year

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $250.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S