Feb 2 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says inventory at end of q4 was $287.8 million, up 16.2 pct from Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly diluted loss $0.22 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $525.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $530.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $525.6 million

* Sees Q1 revenue $495 million to $525 million

* Q1 revenue view $496.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.18-$0.22

* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09-$0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $496.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: