Feb 2 Devry Education Group Inc :

* Devry Education Group announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devry - qtrly total revenue was flat versus prior year at $456.4 million

* Devry - Q3 revenue is expected to be down 3 to 4 percent versus prior year

* Devry - full year capital spending is expected to be in $65 million to $70 million range

* Devry - for full year, revenue is expected to be flat to down approximately 1 percent

* Devry - Devry University achieved $40.5 million of cost savings in Q2, excluding special items

* Devry - for devry university, additional cost reductions are expected throughout fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue view $470.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: