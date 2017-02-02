Feb 2 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $183.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.1 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 0.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $788.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S