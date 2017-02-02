UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 2 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $183.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.1 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $788.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
