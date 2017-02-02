BRIEF-Chongqing Yukaifa to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 2 Urban Edge Properties
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey
* Urban Edge Properties - Purchase price includes assumption of a $23.8 million, 5.07% mortgage maturing in 2023. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan