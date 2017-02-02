Feb 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer

