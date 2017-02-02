Feb 2 Fortinet Inc -

* Fortinet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $362.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly billings of $463.4 million, up 22 pct year over year

