Feb 2 Gigamon Inc -

* Gigamon reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $85 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: