UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Gigamon Inc -
* Gigamon reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $85 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high