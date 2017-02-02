BRIEF-Chongqing Yukaifa to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc -
* Adopted a resolution to increase size of company's board of directors to twelve
* Announces election of Raymond R. Quirk to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan