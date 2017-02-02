Feb 2 Validus Holdings Ltd

* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Book value per diluted common share at December 31, 2016 was $44.97, compared to $45.16 at September 30, 2016