BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 2 Kite Realty Group Trust
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Q4 FFO per share $0.49
* Kite Realty Group Trust sees 2017 increase in same-property NOI of 2.0% to 3.0% (excluding redevelopment)
* Kite Realty Group Trust sees 2017 year-end retail portfolio leased rate of 95% to 96%
* Same-Property NOI increased 3.6% in Q4 compared to same period in prior year
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.