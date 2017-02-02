UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Constellium Nv -
* Constellium prices notes offering
* Priced a private offering of $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high