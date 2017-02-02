Feb 2 Plateau Uranium Inc :

* Plateau Uranium announces proposed non-brokered private placement

* Intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1.45 million

* Plateau Uranium Inc - net proceeds from financing will be used for property payments on company's properties in southeastern Peru

* Units will be offered at a price of C$0.42 per unit