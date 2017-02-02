Feb 2 IXYS Corp :

* Ixys Corporation announces results for the December 2016 quarter

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.16

* Quarterly revenue $79.5 million

* Sees quarterly revenue up 3 percent

* IXYS Corp says expect revenues in March 2017 quarter to increase 3 pct from december 2016 quarter

* IXYS Corp - net revenues for quarter ended dec 31, 2016 were $79.5 million, increase of 5.8 pct, as compared to $75.1 million in net revenues from dec 2015 quarter