UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 IXYS Corp :
* Ixys Corporation announces results for the December 2016 quarter
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.16
* Quarterly revenue $79.5 million
* Sees quarterly revenue up 3 percent
* IXYS Corp says expect revenues in March 2017 quarter to increase 3 pct from december 2016 quarter
* IXYS Corp - net revenues for quarter ended dec 31, 2016 were $79.5 million, increase of 5.8 pct, as compared to $75.1 million in net revenues from dec 2015 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high