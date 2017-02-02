Feb 2 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income from PMT's investments was $11.6 million in Q4, a 6 percent decrease from prior quarter