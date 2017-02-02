BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 2 PennyMac Financial Services Inc -
* Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $289.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net assets under management were approximately $1.5 billion, essentially flat compared with September 30, 2016
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.